Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.35

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.35 and traded as low as $14.86. Premier Investments shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 877,206 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.05. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is A$16.33.

In related news, insider Mark McInnes sold 250,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th.

Premier Investments Limited operates various specialty retail fashion chains in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. It operates through Retail and Investment segments. The company offers casual wear, women's wear, and non-apparel products. It has a portfolio of retail brands consisting of Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Jacqui E, Portmans, Dotti, Peter Alexander, and Smiggle.

