Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 97,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,724,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,777,000 after acquiring an additional 105,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.36. 316,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,848,507. The company has a market cap of $304.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.02. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.