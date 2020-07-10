Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 62.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 4.9% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 64.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 57.4% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.69. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,565 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.