Qbao (QBT) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, Qbao has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a total market cap of $300,446.63 and approximately $3,109.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, CoinEgg, Allcoin and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000090 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Coinnest, Gate.io, CoinEgg and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.