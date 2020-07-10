QChi 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,827.00 (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, QChi has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One QChi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Hotbit and Mercatox. QChi has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $2,827.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.99 or 0.01971207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00185523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00066525 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000949 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00115779 BTC.

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,492,787 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi . QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi

QChi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

