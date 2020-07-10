Quasarcoin Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $83,486.93 and approximately $1,254.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Quasarcoin has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00053278 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,445,195 coins and its circulating supply is 168,445,195 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

