Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Short Interest Update

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,250,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 54,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 20.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. 208,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,120,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.66. Range Resources has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $8.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.45 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.