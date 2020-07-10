Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Short Interest Update

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of REVG stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 15,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,363. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. Rev Group has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.47 million, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 2.92.

Get Rev Group alerts:

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.05 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rev Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on REVG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rev Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Rev Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,065,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Rev Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,907 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Rev Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.