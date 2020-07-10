Revelo Resources (CVE:RVL) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.14

Shares of Revelo Resources Corp (CVE:RVL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 260500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,981.69, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19.

About Revelo Resources (CVE:RVL)

Revelo Resources Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It has a portfolio of 26 projects covering approximately 204,000 hectares located along proven mineral belts in northern Chile. The company was formerly known as Iron Creek Capital Corp.

