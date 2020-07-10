Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Short Interest Up 7.0% in June

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the June 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,475. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $970.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 15.14, a current ratio of 15.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $289,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $32,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,752 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 52,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

