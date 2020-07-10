Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 5,177 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,985,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,589,935. The company has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.37.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.