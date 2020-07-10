Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,259 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.95. 8,889,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,212,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.