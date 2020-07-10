Rockland Trust Co. Sells 4,120 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 493,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 64,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,026,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura lifted their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

HD stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,412. The company has a market capitalization of $266.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.04. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

