Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Route1 Inc (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.52. Route1 shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.

About Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF)

Route1 Inc provides security and identity management solutions to businesses, government, and military enterprises worldwide. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT, a solution that delivers full disk encryption with local and remote pre-boot authentication; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and ActionPLAN, a real time, quantitative industrial process data and analytics to pinpoint the sources of unplanned downtime.

