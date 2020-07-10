Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,823.16 ($22.44).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($20.31) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.54) price target (up from GBX 1,650 ($20.31)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,850 ($22.77) to GBX 1,810 ($22.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($17.72) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,810 ($22.27) to GBX 1,935 ($23.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of RDSB stock traded down GBX 43.80 ($0.54) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,181.20 ($14.54). 4,574,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,287.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,600.63. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,641 ($32.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

