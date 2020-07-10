Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.38

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and traded as high as $12.01. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 42,800 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63.

In other Royce Global Value Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $127,849.40. Also, CEO Christopher D. Clark acquired 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $42,091.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 105,844 shares of company stock worth $1,066,499 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGT. Bulldog Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 103,902 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 892,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 248,090 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter.

About Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT)

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

