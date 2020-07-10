salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Increased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $12,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,322,911,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $280,534,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.74, for a total value of $2,996,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,038,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,949,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $6,799,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 585,257 shares of company stock worth $104,008,914. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.89. 3,104,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,596,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,097.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $202.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.71.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Cowen cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.77.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.