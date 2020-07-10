salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Reduced by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $198.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,560. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $202.82. The firm has a market cap of $178.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,097.58, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.71.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. OTR Global lowered shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.77.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total value of $1,527,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 585,257 shares of company stock worth $104,008,914 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

