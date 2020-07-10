Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Short Interest Down 6.8% in June

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,550,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 19,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 16.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,523.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,559.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $123,515. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 951.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SBH traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 491.27%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

