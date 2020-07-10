Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Cut by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.35. 312,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,942,808. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $34.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

