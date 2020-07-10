SEEK (ASX:SEK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.09

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.09 and traded as low as $16.66. SEEK shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 1,084,754 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of A$19.06.

SEEK Company Profile (ASX:SEK)

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through SEEK Asia Pacific & Americas, and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and related services; and sourcing and placement of candidates into roles online, as well as the distribution and provision higher education courses.

