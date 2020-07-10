Short Interest in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Increases By 5.9%

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total value of $2,835,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total transaction of $129,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,264.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,697 shares of company stock worth $3,744,212 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 724.6% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 65,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 57,312 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 89.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.89.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.93. 7,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.88. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $189.85. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

