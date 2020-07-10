Short Interest in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Rises By 6.8%

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 814,700 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 763,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 30.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 157,269 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $849,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 762,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 113,800 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 173,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 112,532 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 510,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 79,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

CHMI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. 20,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,586. The company has a market cap of $146.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.21. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $16.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 86.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

