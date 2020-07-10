Short Interest in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Declines By 9.0%

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 6,680,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

CXO stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $48.76. 1,167,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,992. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $104.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Concho Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Concho Resources from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.21.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.