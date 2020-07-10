Short Interest in Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) Declines By 7.4%

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 704,200 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 760,600 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horizon Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) by 658.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Horizon Global worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. 1,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.79 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $163.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Global will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HZN. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Horizon Global from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

