Short Interest in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Drops By 7.2%

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

JMP Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,944. JMP Group has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). JMP Group had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that JMP Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 33,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $88,149.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 67,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $186,337.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,400 shares in the company, valued at $100,828. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 125,199 shares of company stock valued at $337,808. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

