Short Interest in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Drops By 7.3%

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 152,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSE MLR traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Miller Industries has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $38.18.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.05 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Miller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 150,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

