Short Interest in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Declines By 7.3%

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 998,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $270.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $248.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.23.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE:MCO traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.06. 26,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,923. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $296.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total value of $439,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total value of $4,516,528.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,053,112.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,235,465. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.