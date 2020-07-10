Short Interest in NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) Drops By 9.0%

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 661,700 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 727,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NXTD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,902. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NXT-ID has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.89.

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXT-ID had a negative net margin of 60.19% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXT-ID in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXT-ID in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NXT-ID by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 2,445,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 204,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NXT-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

