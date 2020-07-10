Short Interest in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Grows By 6.8%

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,000,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 109,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days. Currently, 29.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 325,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $539,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,094,458.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,500. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Opko Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,440,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 542,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Opko Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 473,605 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Opko Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,473,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Opko Health in the 4th quarter worth about $6,362,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Opko Health by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,361,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 946,135 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OPK shares. BidaskClub raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Opko Health from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Opko Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Shares of OPK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.97. 440,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,707,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. Opko Health has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.27.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.93 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Opko Health will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

