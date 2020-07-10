Short Interest in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expands By 7.2%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 155,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

PFIE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,279,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 150,620 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 70.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,049,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 434,689 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 794,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 114,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 3,280.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 494,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 479,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,152. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.