Short Interest in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Decreases By 7.7%

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.43.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,456. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.20. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.