Short Interest in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Decreases By 10.6%

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $25,216.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 24.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of SANM stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,510. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.23). Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.