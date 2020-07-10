Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.70-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.42 million.Smart Global also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.70-$0.86 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGH. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Smart Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Smart Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Smart Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $27.70 on Friday. Smart Global has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $669.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.56 million. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.