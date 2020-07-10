Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.07 million.Smart Global also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.70-0.86 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $669.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Smart Global has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.56 million. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 13.02% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Smart Global will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Smart Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Smart Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

In other Smart Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

