Social Send (SEND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $64.00

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Social Send has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Social Send has a market cap of $275,711.99 and approximately $64.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018905 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004891 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001055 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002882 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 132.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

