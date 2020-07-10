Sony (NYSE:SNE) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.93

Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.93 and last traded at $73.85, with a volume of 51728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sony by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 39,392 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sony by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 39,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,053,000 after purchasing an additional 183,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $2,260,000. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

