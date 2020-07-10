Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $743.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) to announce $743.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $737.64 million to $749.20 million. Southwest Gas posted sales of $713.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southwest Gas.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $836.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $30,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,964 shares in the company, valued at $973,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,830,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 991.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 180,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 46,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.00. 14,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.53. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $92.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Gas (SWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.