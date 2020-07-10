Sowa Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 114,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 55,925 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.8% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 310,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,081 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 155,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 218.2% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 174.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,507 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.89. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.83 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.