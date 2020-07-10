Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $5.04 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

TLT stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.80. The company had a trading volume of 699,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,151,715. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.84. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $129.68 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

