Sowa Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises about 2.8% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RODM. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth $30,670,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 521.6% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 828,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 695,111 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,709,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,797,000 after purchasing an additional 686,395 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth $8,180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,271,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,381,000 after purchasing an additional 189,493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RODM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,125. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51.

