S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in S&P Global by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $342.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.25.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $352.88. The company had a trading volume of 366,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,332. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $356.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

