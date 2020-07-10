SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,845,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,791 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.8% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 1.57% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $61,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $86,000.

SPEM traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,601. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27.

