SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,372 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 107,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 59,948 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 148,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,601. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27.

