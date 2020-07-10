SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,423 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 6.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.74% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $14,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,258,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,453,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 131,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.75. 2,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,021. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.16.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

