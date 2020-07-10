Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Shares Down 35%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) dropped 35% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 19,767 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 103,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a $0.01 target price on shares of Spectra7 Microsystems in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

