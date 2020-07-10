Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Decreased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,273 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,532,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,432,160. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.79. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

