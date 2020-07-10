Stifel Nicolaus Increases Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $202.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $202.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

NYSE:PH traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,532. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.30. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $215.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total transaction of $380,965.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,260 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

