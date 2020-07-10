Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) PT Raised to $92.00 at Lake Street Capital

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

RGR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.27. 33,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,345. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael O. Fifer sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $43,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,991 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

