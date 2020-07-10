SunTrust Banks Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Wednesday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.
NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The company has a market cap of $761.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.54. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $7.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.