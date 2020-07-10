SunTrust Banks Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The company has a market cap of $761.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.54. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $820.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.62 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.00% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

